The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,063,000 after acquiring an additional 186,249 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,573,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,084,000 after acquiring an additional 179,760 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $188.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

