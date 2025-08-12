Trajan Wealth LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.72.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,864. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $826,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 467,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,855,583.08. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

