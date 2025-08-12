United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 177.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

