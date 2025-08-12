Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,163,000 after buying an additional 468,950 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $223.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

