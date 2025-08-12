Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0%

GWW opened at $940.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,035.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,026.31.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

