Entropy Technologies LP Buys 1,000 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,523,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 362,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 124,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. FirstService Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.95.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

