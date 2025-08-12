Cooper Financial Group Has $210,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 39,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $2,640,994.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 360,114 shares in the company, valued at $23,904,367.32. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

