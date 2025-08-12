King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 592 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $801,101,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. The trade was a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

