iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lifted by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.1% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

