Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Invests $456,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DAL opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

