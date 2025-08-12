Rossmore Private Capital Decreases Stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKM. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $912,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of INKM opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

About SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.