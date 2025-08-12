Informed Momentum Co LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Informed Momentum Co LLC cut its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Healthcare REIT worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -183.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

