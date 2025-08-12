Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

