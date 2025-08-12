Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $112.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

