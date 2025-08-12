Informed Momentum Co LLC Invests $3.79 Million in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 219,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 4,246.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,582,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,869,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,643,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. B. Riley started coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.03.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.10 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.38%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

