Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,275 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,335 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,409,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $75.35.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
