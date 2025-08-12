Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $286,414,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $209,149,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $149,451,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $92,649,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,773,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,512,000 after purchasing an additional 657,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average is $155.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 104.02%. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.