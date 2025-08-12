Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 596,626 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 173,816 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 900,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 660.0%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

