SouthState Corp Buys 1,357 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,211,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

