Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $858,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

