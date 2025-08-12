Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 39,807 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,807 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $620,875,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $269,253,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

