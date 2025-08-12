Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:BA opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.68 and a 200 day moving average of $191.12. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.