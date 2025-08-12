SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,523,000 after purchasing an additional 548,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

