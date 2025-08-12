Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,231 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DoorDash by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $256.09 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.44 and a 52 week high of $278.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.78, for a total value of $348,811.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,947,845.90. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,187 shares of company stock worth $147,955,804. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

