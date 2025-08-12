2,142,985 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,142,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,937,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 1.12% of Equity Lifestyle Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

