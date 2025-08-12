Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.99 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,447,000 after acquiring an additional 993,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,867,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,458,000 after buying an additional 329,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

