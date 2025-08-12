SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

