CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.