TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is Informed Momentum Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Informed Momentum Co LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.95.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.