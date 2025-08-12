Informed Momentum Co LLC Lowers Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Informed Momentum Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth $85,331,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 53.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 2,899.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 303,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rubrik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $3,007,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,291,699.60. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $63,763,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,083,547 shares of company stock valued at $99,409,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBRK opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

