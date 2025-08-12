Informed Momentum Co LLC Sells 31,405 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Informed Momentum Co LLC cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Kyndryl worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

