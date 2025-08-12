Informed Momentum Co LLC Reduces Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Informed Momentum Co LLC reduced its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Doximity makes up about 1.0% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Doximity worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Doximity by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,130,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,056,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Doximity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,080. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.