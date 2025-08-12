Informed Momentum Co LLC Invests $4.75 Million in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,452 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. OSI Systems comprises about 0.8% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $224.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.85.

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,708.40. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

