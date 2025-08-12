Informed Momentum Co LLC Buys Shares of 24,486 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 77.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.0%

RGLD stock opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

