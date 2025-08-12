Informed Momentum Co LLC Invests $4.41 Million in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. ESCO Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned about 0.11% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE ESE opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $198.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

