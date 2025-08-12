Informed Momentum Co LLC Acquires Shares of 35,637 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Stride accounts for approximately 0.8% of Informed Momentum Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 374.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stride by 158.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $150.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

