AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

