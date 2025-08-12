Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

