Comparing TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TXNM Energy and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus target price of $54.8571, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. NeoVolta has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than TXNM Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TXNM Energy and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 8.75% 7.34% 1.77% NeoVolta -96.69% -105.35% -88.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TXNM Energy and NeoVolta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 3.05 $242.68 million $1.94 29.38 NeoVolta $2.64 million 62.68 -$2.30 million ($0.12) -40.42

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats NeoVolta on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

