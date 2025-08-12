AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of F opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

