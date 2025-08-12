AIA Group Ltd Buys 11,817 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

