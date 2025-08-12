PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 31,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 67,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

