Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

