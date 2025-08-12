King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.3%

SHEL stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Santander downgraded shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.