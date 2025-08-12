Pool Corporation (POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on August 28th

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th.

Pool has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pool to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of POOL opened at $306.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Pool has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

