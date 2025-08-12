Entropy Technologies LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,773,000 after buying an additional 102,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $8,375,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

