Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 391 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,319,000 after acquiring an additional 661,432 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after acquiring an additional 390,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ED stock opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.