Invesco Ltd. Has $365.55 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,039,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $365,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,288,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 376,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $36,865,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 669,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,183,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.