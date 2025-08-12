Invesco Ltd. Buys 323,573 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $310,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 192.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 312.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Assurant Trading Up 1.1%

Assurant stock opened at $205.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average is $199.08.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

