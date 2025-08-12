Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.09 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,018 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $105,349,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11,737.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,151,000 after acquiring an additional 607,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.